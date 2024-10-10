Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Delhi Police seizes 200 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore in second major drug haul in a week

As per officials, the seizure is suspected to be linked with the earlier recovery of 562 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 20:42 IST
Delhi Police seizes 200 kg of cocaine
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a significant drug bust, the Delhi Police seized 200 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore from west Delhi, marking the second major drug haul within a week. This drug was kept in packets of namkeen, according to the police. The operation, carried out on Thursday evening, is suspected to be linked to an earlier recovery of 562 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 crore from Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi. 

An official involved in the case confirmed that the latest seizure is part of ongoing investigations into a larger drug trafficking network. Raids are currently underway in the Ramesh Nagar area of west Delhi, as authorities intensify their crackdown on illicit drug operations in the capital. 

Delhi Police makes biggest-ever drug bust

Earlier in the week, the Delhi Police made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore.

As per officials, they said a Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms. Those arrested were identified as Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said Goyal, a resident of a posh locality in Vasant Vihar, is a major distributor of narco substances in India for this international racket. The other three are his associates.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Rs 5,000 crore drug prob: Cocaine worth Rs 10 cr, fortune car seized in Amritsar

 

