Delhi police seize 156 kg cannabis worth Rs 78 lakh, two arrested Delhi police busted an interstate drug racket by arresting two suppliers and seizing 156 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 78 lakh.

Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an interstate drug racket by arresting two suppliers and seizing 156 kg of 'ganja' worth around Rs 78 lakh in the international market. As per the police, a trap was set up near the Raja Garden flyover to apprehend them. During interrogation, Vijay revealed that he worked as a carrier for a drug trafficker named Vineet, and procured the contraband from Nagpur.

"The Crime Branch of Delhi Police recently launched a crackdown based on specific inputs. On February 24, a trap was set up near the Raja Garden flyover. Vijay Singh (43), a resident of Rajasthan, was intercepted and a search of his SUV led to the discovery of 75 plastic sacks containing ganja," a police officer said.

Vineet's primary role was to deliver consignments to Amit, a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi. Amit was arrested on February 28, police said. Investigation revealed that Amit was a close relative of Vineet and played a crucial role in distributing cannabis to potential buyers in Delhi-National Capital Region.

Amit also had a criminal history, with prior involvement in four excise cases and one rape case. His role in the wider drug network is currently under investigation, police said.

Delhi police bust international mobile theft syndicate

The Delhi Police has busted an international mobile theft syndicate with the arrest of a man who was allegedly attempting to flee with 48 high-end stolen mobile phones to be sold in Bangladesh, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Abdush (24), was arrested while attempting to carry mobile phones worth around Rs 20 lakh to West Bengal, police said.

"Investigations revealed that organised gangs operate across Delhi-NCR, targeting commuters in metro stations, buses and crowded markets," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said. The stolen phones were quickly smuggled out of Delhi, preventing law enforcement from tracking them, he added.

(PTI)