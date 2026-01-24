Delhi police recovers bag containing gold jewellery and valuables worth Rs 20 lakh The theft was reported on January 22, 2026, following which an FIR was registered under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station.

New Delhi:

The Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station and the Metro Special Staff have successfully solved a jewellery bag theft case and recovered the entire stolen property worth nearly Rs 20 lakh. The theft was reported on January 22, 2026, following which an FIR (No. 04/2026) was registered under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station. An investigation was immediately launched to trace the missing jewellery bag.

During the probe, police closely examined CCTV footage from Chandni Chowk Metro Station. The footage showed a young woman wearing a pink jacket and black trousers picking up a bag containing jewellery and boarding a metro train heading towards Millennium City Centre.

Further analysis of internal CCTV footage at Barakhamba Metro Station revealed that the woman travelled up to Noida Sector-52 Metro Station and exited through Gate No. 2. Based on technical tracking and manual intelligence, the police identified and detained the suspect. During questioning, she identified herself as Heena, daughter of Sonu Kumar, aged around 18.5 years, and a first-year BSc student.

She told police that she had visited Chandni Chowk with her family for shopping related to a cousin’s wedding. The woman stated that during baggage scanning at the metro station, she mistakenly picked up the complainant’s bag and carried it home. She was unable to explain why she did not inform anyone after realising the bag was not hers.

Jewellery recovered in safe condition

Police recovered the jewellery bag from her possession in completely safe condition. The bag contained gold ornaments and other valuables worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. Officials confirmed that the recovery was complete and no item was missing. Police said the accused has no previous criminal record. Further legal action is being taken as per procedure.