Police permission not required for building construction, emphasises Delhi govt a day after meet with Shah Senior Delhi Police officials met at police headquarters earlier in the day following meeting on law & order chaired by Shah and discussed follow-up measures, including ways to mount greater vigil against street crime, improve security of senior citizens and women, and take steps against gangsters.

Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave directions that permission of Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in the national capital, the Delhi Government issued a circular asking the police to sensitise its field officials to remove the misconception that police permission is required for carrying out any building construction. The circular said that building construction activity is regulated by the MCD and other local bodies in their respective jurisdictions.

It said Section 312 / 313 of the DMC Act (Delhi Municipal Corporation Act), 1957 provides finalising of layout plan, Section 336 of the Act provides for sanction of the building plan and Section 346 for occupancy or completion certificate. The circular said there is no provision under DMC Act, 1957 by which a person is required to seek the permission from police for carrying out the construction.

It said there are, however, certain provisions in the DMC Act related to police giving information to the MCD concerning an offence or for probe of such offence. The circular said "there is a misconception" that a person needs to obtain permission from the police for carrying out construction of a building and there is sometimes misuse of the provisions "for the purpose of rent seeking".

It asked Delhi Police to sensitise its field officials "to prevent the misuse of the provisions" and to remove the misconception that there is any need for permission from the Police for carrying out any construction of buildings. Police authorities will continue to assist and provide full support to all municipal officers and other municipal employees in the exercise of their lawful authority, the circular said.

The sources said that senior officials also discussed ways to prevent the entry of drugs in the national capital.

Measures will be intensified to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of drive against those staying illegally in the country, they said, adding that a plan will be prepared to effectively tackle street crime. The sources said police have been asked not to get involved in matters relating to construction and underground boring in unauthorized colonies. To check threats received by businessmen, action will be intensified against gangsters operating from abroad, as well as their local accomplices in Delhi.

Sources said that Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been told to personally listen to the complaints of people.

The meeting chaired by Amit Shah yesterday was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Home Minister of Delhi government Ashish Sood, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and senior officials. Several measures and suggestions to strengthen safety of women, children and senior citizens and improve law and order in the national capital and controlling crime were discussed in detail in the review meeting held on Friday.

The Home Minister expressed hope that the double-engine government will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amit Shah directed the Delhi Police that strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here.

He said that the issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported. Amit Shah emphasized that strict action should be taken against police stations and sub-divisions which fail to perform. The Home Minister said that there is a need to work with a 'top to bottom' and 'bottom to top' approach in dealing with narcotics cases and dismantle its entire network. He directed that permission of Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi. He directed that 25 security committees should be formed, on a pilot basis, in JJ clusters and after seeing their results and efficacy the initiative may then be taken forward.

Amit Shah said that it should be the priority of the Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach. The Home Minister said that DCP-level officers should go to police stations and organize public hearing camps and solve the people's problems.