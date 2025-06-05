Delhi Police nabs murder suspects after encounter in Sheikh Sarai amid crackdown on criminals Two criminals suffered injuries in the gunfight with the police. They were accused in the murder of businessman Arun Lohia, who was shot dead in Chhatarpur last month.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police apprehended two suspects linked to the murder of businessman Arun Lohia following a shootout in the Sheikh Sarai area.

One of the accused has been identified as Deepak, who, along with an associate, opened fire on a police team during an attempted interception. The police, acting on a specific tip-off, had laid a trap in the area after learning that Deepak and his accomplice were likely to be passing through.

When the suspects arrived, instead of surrendering, they began firing at the police team. Over five rounds were reportedly exchanged between the two sides. In the retaliatory firing, both Deepak and his associate sustained injuries and were later admitted to hospital under police custody. Their arrest marks a breakthrough in the investigation of the high-profile murder case.

Accused involved in businessman's murder

Arun Lohia, a 24-year-old businessman, was gunned down on May 15 in Delhi's Chhatarpur area. He had been travelling with his father from the Saket Court to their home in Aya Nagar when two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted their vehicle. The attackers fired around 10 to 12 bullets at Lohia, resulting in his death on the spot. The brutal killing occurred just after he had recorded his statement in a murder case, suggesting the possibility of premeditated retaliation or a property-related dispute. Police sources indicate that Deepak and his accomplice were directly involved in the killing.

Crackdown on criminals in Delhi

The encounter is part of a larger crackdown by Delhi Police on criminal elements across the city in recent weeks. On June 3, a sharpshooter from the Himanshu Bhau gang, Deepak Dhankar, was caught after a gun battle in Begumpur. He was wanted in connection with a murder in Rohtak. Similarly, police conducted back-to-back encounters in Jaitpur and Kalindi Kunj, arresting several wanted criminals, including one accused of kidnapping and murdering a differently-abled woman.

Delhi has seen a spike in such police actions as authorities ramp up efforts to rein in gang violence and street crime. While the confrontations pose risks, law enforcement officials maintain that such measures are necessary to dismantle organised criminal networks and improve public safety.