Delhi Police identifies 175 people as suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants during verification drive

The Delhi Police on Sunday identified 175 people during their document verification drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the national capital, officials said on Sunday. The 12-hour verification drive began at 6 pm on Saturday night in the outer Delhi area, the officials said.

"Police have intensified their efforts to identify and detain individuals residing without valid documentation. As part of the ongoing operations, 175 individuals have been identified as suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants during extensive verification drives in outer Delhi," a senior police officer said.

On December 11, the city police had launched a drive for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Delhi, a day after the LG Secretariat ordered a crackdown on such persons.

"Concerned about the growing number of undocumented immigrants, the Outer District Police has launched a series of targeted operations and joint checks in various areas under its jurisdiction," the police officer said.

In connection to this, special teams, including personnel from local police stations, district foreigner cells, and specialised units, have been deployed to conduct door-to-door checks and gather intelligence on suspected illegal immigrants. The operations involve thorough scrutiny and investigation of documents and detailed interrogations of the suspected individuals.

"Verification efforts extended beyond the district, with teams dispatched to the native places of these individuals in coordination with local police in their respective areas to authenticate their identities," he added.

On December 13, the Delhi Police said they had apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and identified over 1,000 others.

Both the accused, identified as Abdul Ahad (22) and Mohammad Azizul (32), were apprehended by the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station team on December 10 and 12, respectively. During interrogation, Ahad, hailing from Bangladesh’s Sylhet, revealed that he had entered Delhi on December 6 with the help of a Bangladeshi agent in search of work. Azizul, a resident of Dhaka, had admitted to crossing the Benapole border in 2004 through West Bengal and had been living in India ever since.

The police said that these individuals were staying in the national capital without any valid documentation.

(With PTI inputs)