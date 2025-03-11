Delhi Police bust illegal liquor factory ahead of Holi, arrest two with 12,000 bottles Illegal liquor factory: Police seized nearly 12,000 bottles of illicit liquor, along with around 1,900 liters of spirit, various chemicals, and packaging materials used in the manufacturing process.

Illegal liquor factory: In a major crackdown ahead of Holi, Delhi Police have busted an illegal liquor factory in the Gokulpuri area of the national capital. As per the reports, fake liquor was being produced in the factory, and a large quantity of raw materials has been seized. Reports suggest that this counterfeit liquor was intended for distribution across various parts of Delhi ahead of Holi. Police have also arrested two individuals, including a woman, in connection with the case, while the factory owner is currently on the run.

12,000 bottles seized

Acting on a tip-off, Delhi Police raided an illegal liquor factory in the Gokulpuri area and found a large-scale operation producing fake liquor. The counterfeit liquor was allegedly being prepared for supply across Delhi markets ahead of the Holi festival. During the raid, police seized approximately 1,900 liters of spirit, along with chemicals and other raw materials used in the production of liquor. Around 12,000 bottles of spurious liquor were also recovered from the premises.

Two arrested, factory owner absconding

During the raid, police also recovered labeling materials and QR code stickers that were being used to give the fake liquor bottles an authentic appearance. In addition, a large number of empty bottles, caps, and other packaging materials were found inside the factory.

The seized liquor bottles were marked with "For Sale in Haryana Only," even though they were intended for distribution in Delhi. Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the case. A woman named Suman and a man named Pappu have been arrested. Meanwhile, the owner of the factory is on the run, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

