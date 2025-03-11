Delhi: Three charred to death as hut catches fire near AGCR Enclave in Anand Vihar The blaze was so intense that all three victims were charred beyond recognition, a fire official confirmed. All three deceased were natives of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tragic incident, three men were charred to death after a massive fire gutted a hut near the AGCR Enclave at Anand Vihar in east Delhi. The deceased have been identified as Jaggi Kumar (34), Shyam Singh (36) and Jitender Kumar (35), all residents of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

As per an official, the Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at 2:22 am on Tuesday and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The flames were brought under control by 2:50 am, the official said. At 3:10 am, station officer Feroz confirmed that three charred bodies were recovered from inside the hut.

Similar incident in Shahdara

In a similar incident, two people were burned alive in a devastating fire that broke out in a residential building in Shahdara a few days ago. The blaze left the victims trapped inside, while two children were successfully rescued by the fire department. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, a call was received alerting them to a fire in a house located in Bhola Nath Nagar. Responding swiftly, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with rescue teams.

At the time of the incident, four people were inside the house. Tragically, two of them could not be saved and their charred bodies were later recovered from the building. The other two were rescued from the flames and immediately shifted to the hospital. The fire, which reportedly originated on the third and fourth floors of the building, spread rapidly, giving the family little time to escape. Officials believe the intensity of the fire and the structure’s layout made evacuation extremely difficult.

(With PTI inputs)