Delhi Police steps up security at over 100 locations ahead of Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers | Details here

Delhi Police steps up security at over 100 locations ahead of Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers

Security has been heightened across the national capital ahead of the upcoming Holi celebrations and Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan. With both significant occasions coinciding later this week, authorities are taking no chances and have deployed additional forces at over 100 key locations across Delhi, officials said on Monday.

"No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation for the upcoming Holi and Friday prayers. We have identified more than 100 locations in Delhi where we will deploy additional police force, along with paramilitary forces," a senior police officer said, adding that they have already identified sensitive areas.

Police sources said that some antisocial elements might attempt to create unrest during the coinciding celebrations. Consequently, additional police forces will be deployed in vulnerable locations. "We have identified Bhajanpura, Dilshad Garden, Jagatpuri, Khajuri Khas, Jafrabad, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Seelampur, Okhla, Chand Bagh, Khajuri, Mustafabad, Shiv Vihar, Jafrabad, Maujpur, Brahmpuri, Trilokpuri and Jamia Nagar are among the areas identified as sensitive," news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Before Holi and Friday prayers, senior police officers will conduct meetings with local peace committees to promote communal harmony and discourage the spread of rumours. Drones will be used for surveillance, and strict action will be taken against those attempting to incite religious or communal tensions, the police said.

Another senior police officer said that officers in plain clothes will be deployed for additional surveillance. These officers will monitor any suspicious activities to ensure timely intervention. "Delhi Police will take strict action against those attempting to disrupt peace. Special attention will be given to college and hostel areas, where incidents of water balloons and colour-throwing in public spaces have been reported in previous years. If any hooliganism causes distress to public, police intervention will follow immediately," he added.