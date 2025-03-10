Holi festival drives surge in sales for Indian traders, economic impact expected to exceed Rs 60,000 crore As Holi approaches, Indian traders are experiencing a surge in sales, with business expected to exceed Rs 60,000 crore, driven by high demand for traditional and festive goods.

As the festival of colours, Holi, approaches, traders across India are witnessing a significant surge in sales, fueled by a rise in consumer demand for Indian-made products. Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary-General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, revealed that, much like previous years, there has been a widespread boycott of Chinese-made goods in favour of Indian products.

This Holi, the market is flooded with a variety of locally made herbal colors, gulal, water guns (pichkaris), balloons, apparel, pooja materials, and other festive items.

In addition to traditional Holi items, there is high demand for sweets, dry fruits, gift items, flowers, fruits, clothing, furnishing fabrics, and consumer goods. According to CAIT, the festival's economic impact is substantial, with an expected increase in business worth over Rs 60,000 crore this year, marking a nearly 20% rise from last year’s Rs 50,000 crore.

Khandelwal emphasised that Holi is a festival of joy and celebration, boosting not only festive retail sales but also benefitting local businesses, small traders, small-scale industries, and the MSME sector. "India is a land of festivals, and each celebration is a boost to the economy. Holi is expected to stimulate a wide range of economic activities across the country, benefiting traders and retailers, particularly in small towns and rural areas," he stated.

In Delhi, business is booming, with over Rs 8,000 crore expected to be generated from Holi sales alone. The festival's celebrations are evident in the city's vibrant markets, which are fully stocked with items for the occasion, such as colourful gulal, water guns, and festive decorations. Sweet shops are also experiencing a massive uptick in sales, particularly for traditional Holi sweets like gujiya.

A major trend this year is the growing preference for herbal gulal and natural colours, as more consumers shift away from chemical-based products. The demand for water balloons and water guns has also surged, with new varieties of water guns, including pressure water guns, tank-style water guns, and fancy pipe water guns, gaining popularity. Prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 400, and the market is also seeing water guns themed with popular children's characters like Spider-Man and Chhota Bheem.

With Holi celebrations taking place across Delhi and the rest of the country, thousands of events are being organised, and venues such as banquet halls, hotels, and public parks are fully booked. The festive spirit is palpable, as Holi Milan celebrations are planned throughout Delhi, bringing communities together in joyful festivities. As Holi draws closer, the markets are set to witness more footfall, with traders expecting the highest sales of the season.

(ANI inputs)