Delhi Police arrests three criminals during encounter in Begumpur area.

Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three criminals during an encounter which took place in the Begumpur area today (March 20). The police received information about some criminals coming in a car, after which the district police set up a trap for them. When the criminals arrived, the police tried to stop them, but the criminals opened fire on the police team.

Several rounds of bullets were exchanged, and two criminals were injured with gunshot wounds in their legs. A total of three criminals were arrested, all of whom have multiple criminal cases registered against them.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Delhi Police arrests 4 criminals after encounter

Earlier, in a dramatic late-night operation, the Delhi Police arrested four criminals after an encounter following a tip-off about their illegal arms possession. The entire incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, with Delhi Police also sharing it on their official X account. According to officials, on March 1, intelligence sources informed the Badarpur sub-division of Delhi Police about four suspects roaming in a Delhi-number car with illegal weapons.

Based on information received from intelligence sources, acting swiftly, a team from Sub-Division Badarpur was deployed at Lohiya Pul near Nala Road, Arpan Vihar.Around 0010 hours, a grey-coloured car approached from Arpan Vihar, which the informer identified as the suspect's vehicle, according to the information received from the police. When the police team attempted to stop the vehicle, a suspect sitting in the front passenger seat pulled out a pistol. Reacting immediately, police personnel fired at the car's front wheel, successfully immobilising the vehicle. All four suspects were then apprehended, and upon further search, two illegal pistols, two cartridges and a car were recovered.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had procured the weapons from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. A case under Arms Act has been registered, and all four accused have been arrested. The criminals were planning to commit a major crime, according to police. The arrested individuals have been identified as Nishant Nagar alias Nishu (29), a resident of Village Hasanpur, IP Extension Patparganj; Vikki Gujjar (27), a resident of Bhopura, Ghaziabad, working in a dairy farm; Kunal alias Golu (25), a resident of Gazipur Dairy Farm, Delhi, also working in a dairy farm; and Ankur (27), a resident of Gazipur Dairy Farm, Delhi.