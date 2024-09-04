Delhi: One dead, two injured in firing in Narela area, police on spot

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Police said that one person has lost his life due to the firing, while the condition of two people is critical.

At least one died and two others were injured in a firing incident in Narela area in the national capital. Initial police investigation revealed that two people opened fire during the incident. Both the accused have fled from the spot after committing the crime. However, it is not yet clear whether this is a gang war or mutual rivalry. Police team has reached the spot and further probe is underway.

According to available information, this incident took place in Halapur village of Narela, in which the operator of the local Veer Property Dealer died due to bullet injury.