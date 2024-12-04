Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi: One dead, several injured as cars catch fire after collision on Dwarka Expressway.

Delhi In a tragic road accident, one person died and several others were injured after two cars caught fire after colliding with each other on the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Fire Service said today (December 4).

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing medical treatment, said Delhi Fire Service.

More details are awaited in this regard.

