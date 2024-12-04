Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: One dead, several injured as cars catch fire after collision on Dwarka Expressway

Delhi: One dead, several injured as cars catch fire after collision on Dwarka Expressway

Delhi: Delhi Fire Service said that the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 6:41 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 6:44 IST
Delhi news, man dies as cars catch fire in fire, One dead several injured as cars catch fire after c
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi: One dead, several injured as cars catch fire after collision on Dwarka Expressway.

Delhi In a tragic road accident, one person died and several others were injured after two cars caught fire after colliding with each other on the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Fire Service said today (December 4).

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing medical treatment, said Delhi Fire Service.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Related Stories
Delhi: One killed, another injured after DTC bus rams into over a dozen vehicles in Rohini | VIDEO

Delhi: One killed, another injured after DTC bus rams into over a dozen vehicles in Rohini | VIDEO

Delhi hit-run : Three dead, two injured after speeding truck runs over in Shahstri Park

Delhi hit-run : Three dead, two injured after speeding truck runs over in Shahstri Park

Delhi: 7-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Netaji Subhash Place area

Delhi: 7-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Netaji Subhash Place area

Delhi: Man dies after being hit, dragged for 10 metres by car in Connaught Place

Delhi: Man dies after being hit, dragged for 10 metres by car in Connaught Place

Earlier on December 2, a bike rider was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Delhi's Wazirpur flyover on Sunday evening, according to police sources. Further, officials said that the vehicle involved in the incident has been identified, but it fled the scene after hitting the bike rider. The case is still under investigation.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement