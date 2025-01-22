Delhi: Nine trains running late, flight services delayed at IGI airport as dense fog covers city

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Several cities in the northern part of India witnessed dense fog conditions disrupting routine activities.

New Delhi: At least 9 trains originating from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog. At the same, reports emerged that several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were also delayed due to foggy weather on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, fog conditions also had disrupted train services in Delhi with 19 trains running late, according to the Indian Railways. The trains running late include Nauchandi Express (14241), Vaishali Express (12553), Kir Asr Express (15707), S Kranti Sup Express (12393), Anvt Garib Rath (22409) and Kashi Vishwanath Express (15127).

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey. Morning visuals from many parts of the national capital showed fog blanketing those areas.

Amid foggy conditions, defence personnel held their parade rehearsal for the 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path in the morning.

A thin layer of fog was seen blanketing the Akshardham Temple area here as the cold wave continued in the National Capital.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas.

Other North Indian regions were also impacted by fog this morning. Fog conditions prevailed over Punjab, Haryana, UP, and North Rajasthan.

A layer of fog covered Delhi on the morning of Tuesday, January 21, reducing visibility which led to disruption in train services. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature for today is 11°C with a forecast of moderate fog.

Apart from that, Rain is expected in several parts of Delhi NCR on January 22 and 23. As per the weather update shared by the IMD, rainfall is also expected in several North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, the temperature will remain normal and there are predictions of a cold wave.

On weather update, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Due to two western disturbances, rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming five days. There is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd. Dense and very dense fog will also prevail in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh..."

Several cities in the northern part of India witnessed dense fog conditions disrupting routine activities. Flights at Prayagraj airport are running on time amidst the dense fog. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in Prayagraj for today is 11°C with a forecast of fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later in the day.

