Delhi-NCR schools shift to hybrid mode amid air quality crisis

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s directives, giving relaxation in restrictions under Stage-III and Stage-IV of the GRAP, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday (November 25) has issued directives for all schools in the region to conduct classes in a hybrid mode.

According to the information received, the CAQM in its order stated that the state government in the NCR shall ensure that all classes up to 12th standard are conducted both in “physical” as well as in an “online” mode. The order also emphasized that the option to exercise online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians.





It is pertinent to note that the order by the CAQM came hours after the Supreme Court heard the issue of air pollution in Delhi and ordered to wait for two more days before reopening the school. The apex court asserted that, "Our suggestion is to see the AQI label for the next two days.. bring the data the day after tomorrow, then we will see what the trend is in the last two days and then take a decision on the matter related to the opening of educational institutions."

Notably, the top court also went through the report presented by the court commissioners and came down heavily upon the Delhi govt, Delhi Police and concerned agencies for inefficient implementation of the restrictions under GRAP IV. Earlier, on November 22, the SC appointed 13 lawyers as court commissioners who had to report whether the order to stop trucks entering Delhi was being followed.

SC slams Delhi govt for not efficiently implementing restrictions

While making observations, the Supreme Court also slammed The Delhi govt for not properly implementing the restrictions under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Supreme Court also observed that the Delhi government did not properly follow Group 4 guidelines between November 18 and 23. The court said that appropriate steps were not taken to stop trucks from entering Delhi.

'Would ask CAQM to book Polie Commissioner': SC

The apex court also lambasted the Delhi Police Commissioner stating that it could ask CAQM to register a case against him while adding that it would also ask CAQM to issue show cause notices to all the agencies. Moreover, the court directed the CAQM to initiate action against officials who failed to perform their duties.

What did Court Commissioners say in their report?

During the proceedings, the court commissioners told the apex court that its orders were not followed. Their report stated that check posts were set up at some places and checking was done, but it was not effective as there were no personnel from the Delhi government's transport department at these check posts. Even the barricades were not put in place. Policemen were found jumping into the moving traffic on the road to stop the trucks, the report said.