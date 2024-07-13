Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant rains on weekend | Check IMD's prediction for today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative Image

The National Capital Region received early morning rains on Saturday (July 13), with the prediction for more rain in the day. Delhi and nearby regions, including Noida, witnessed downpour as the cities woke up on the weekend morning.

“In continuation with the previous message 13/07/2024: 04:50 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at New Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi , NCR ( Chhapraula) during next 2 hours,” RWFC New Delhi posted on X.

Prediction for more rains

Besides isolated rainfall throughout the day, Delhi and Noida are likely to see cloudy skies and light thunderstorms this weekend, according to local weather agencies.

Moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorm, is predicted to occur in the next few hours in the region.

The IMD listed out the areas which are likely to receive more rains in the day.

“13/07/2024: 05:45 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at North Delhi, North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi , NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Gannaur, Sonipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Sikandrabad, Khurja (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” RWFC New Delhi posted on X.

Rains predicted in next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Delhi NCR, predicting that light to moderate rains will persist in the region over the next few days. According to their most recent forecast, light rain is expected to continue in Delhi and Noida until July 17.