Delhi AQI deteriorates to 'very poor' category again | All you need to know

The overall air quality index in Delhi deteriorated once again on Sunday morning after the AQI plunged to 'very poor' category and was recorded at 322 at 6 am, according to the data available on the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The development comes a day after central government's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) said that the AQI in Delhi and its neigbhouring regions will fluctuate between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in the next six days.

In neigbhouring Noida and Ghaziabad, the AQI also remained in the 'very poor' category and was recorded at 353 and 310, respectively. However, it remained in the 'poor' category in Gurugram where it was 247 on Sunday morning.

In Faridabad, the AQI was even better and remained in the 'moderate' category at 198.

The CPCB categorises an AQI between 0 and 51 is categorised as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

What is the area-wise AQI in Delhi?

The worst AQI was in Anand Vihar (430) and Wazipur (403) in Delhi where it was in the 'severe' category, according to SAMEER app, a mobile application created by the CPCB.

In Alipur (309), Ashok Vihar (369), Bawana (390), Burari Crossing (344), Chandi Chowk (376), CRRI Mathura Road (330), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (317), Dwarka Sector 8 (301), Dilshad Garden (310), ITO (329), Jahangirpuri (370), Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium (304), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (306), Mandir Marg (312), Mundka (356), Narela (338), Nehru Nagar (339), North Campus in Delhi University (DU) (321), Okhla Phase 2 (324), Patparganj (339), Punjabi Bagh (353), Pusa (314), RK Puram (324), Shadipur (334), Sirifort (322), Sonia Vihar (330), and Vivek Vihar (371), the AQI was in 'very poor' category.

In Aya Nagar (272), DTU (266), IGI Airport (269), Lodhi Road (290), and NSIT Dwarka (285), the AQI was in the 'poor' category. It was recorded in 'moderate' category in Najafgarh (164) and Sri Aurobindo Marg (176), though, as per the SAMEER app.