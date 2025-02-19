Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, six people jump from second floor to save their lives, video surface The incident is reported to have taken place late Monday night. The officials on Wednesday said that three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blazes were doused.

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Delhi's Nanglioi area, the officials said on Wednesday. Providing details about the incident, the officials said that they received the fire distress call at around 9:45 pm on late Monday night from the phone market in Nangloi under the Jwalapuri jurisdiction.

The fire department swung into action and dispatched three fire tenders. Meanwhile, the huge blazes were making rescue operations difficult. Six residents trapped on the second floor had no option but to jump to save their lives before the firefighters arrived. The video of the incident has surfaced. The victims were rushed to the Pushpanjali Hospital for further treatment. The victims have been identified as:

Pranjal aged 19 years

Preeti age 40 years

Pankaj age 40 years

Panav age 18 years

Vaibhav age 13 years

Sweta age 20 years

Fire at e-rickshaw godown

The fire was finally doused at 11:00 pm. The incident took place on February 17. On the same day, a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw godown in Delhi's Dwarka, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The official added that there were no casualties due to the fire. He said that a call regarding the fire in the Goyla Dairy area was received at 1.30 pm after which four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused completely by 2.10 pm.

Many videos of the fire incident were circulated on different social media platforms, showing thick black smoke billowing out from the godown.