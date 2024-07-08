Delhi Minister Atishi applauds teachers after reversal of transfer orders by LG, says 'conspiracy failed'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

Aam Aadmir Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday congratulated all the teachers after the reversal of the transfer orders for 5,000 teachers by Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena. In her post on X, she stated that it was the result of the struggle of Delhiites that the LG had to withdraw the transfer orders. She added that the conspiracy against Delhi's teachers has also failed.

What did Atishi said?

Minister Atishi further said that the BJP had "orchestrated" the transfers of thousands of teachers through LG Vinay Saxena to "halt Delhi's education revolution." However, this conspiracy failed due to the struggle of the people of Delhi. "The Kejriwal government in Delhi is committed to providing good education to the children of the national capital, no matter how many battles they have to fight for," Atishi wrote in a post on X.

Delhi LG halts controversial teacher transfers

Earlier on Friday, Atishi had instructed the chief secretary to immediately stop the mandatory transfer of 5,000 teachers who have been teaching in Delhi government schools for more than 10 years, following allegations of corruption in the transfer process. At a press conference here, Atishi had highlighted the detrimental impact of the transfer order on the education system. A circular was issued by the DoE on June 11, titled "Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education", wherein, vide Clause 16, it was directed that all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in the same school shall compulsorily apply for transfer, failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE.

Atishi on role of teachers

Atishi had ordered on July 1 that no teacher should be transferred solely because he has spent more than 10 years in a particular school. The minister emphasised the crucial role these teachers play in the lives of their students, particularly those from impoverished backgrounds. General Secretary, of the Government Schools Teachers Association of India, Ajay Veer Yadav met LG Saxena on Sunday over the transfer order of school teachers and said the LG has said that a committee will be formed and the transfer policy will be relooked.

(With inputs from agencies)

