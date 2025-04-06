Delhi Metro to launch India’s first 3-coach train corridor on Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block route As per the officials, each coach of the new metro corridor will have a seating and standing capacity of approximately 300 passengers, bringing the total capacity of a three-coach train to around 900 passengers per trip.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to launch India's first metro corridor designed for operation with three-coach trains on the upcoming Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block route, officials announced on Sunday. Part of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro expansion, the new corridor will cover a distance of eight kilometers, making it the second-smallest in the network, according to a DMRC statement.

The line is designed to improve last-mile connectivity and provide seamless interchange with existing metro corridors.

Unlike the other metro lines that typically operate with four, six, or eight-coach trains, this new corridor will use specially developed three-coach trains, developed specially for short-distance urban travel, the official statement added.

3-coach metro train: Key features

Each coach of the new metro corridor will have a seating and standing capacity of approximately 300 passengers, bringing the total capacity of a three-coach train to around 900 passengers per trip, the statement noted. The corridor will feature eight strategically located stations between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block, enhancing accessibility to key residential and commercial areas.



The new corridor has eight important stations, including Lajpat Nagar (interchange with Pink and Violet lines), Andrews Ganj, GK-1, Chirag Delhi (interchange with Magenta Line), Pushpa Bhawan, Saket Court, Pushp Vihar, Saket G Block (interchange with Golden Line).

The station platforms have been designed with a length of 74 meters, optimised for the operation of three-coach trains. In March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project. Construction work has now begun, and the corridor is expected to be completed by 2028, according to a DMRC official.

The smaller train configuration is expected to provide a cost-effective and flexible solution, enhancing frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating a large number of daily commuters, the DMRC added. The decision to adopt this configuration was based on a realistic assessment of passenger flow. While high-density routes require longer trains, the Lajpat Nagar–Saket stretch mainly serves short-distance travelers who need frequent and efficient services.

The corridor's estimated Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) is designed to ensure a comfortable commute without exceeding capacity, according to the DMRC. The three-coach system is intended to support economic sustainability while upholding high standards for urban transit, the statement concluded.

