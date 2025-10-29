Delhi Metro's Magenta Line suffers glitch during morning rush, trains running 15-30 minutes late The sudden technical glitch during office hours caused an environment of panic among the commuters, and the metro coaches witnessed overcrowding due to the delay.

New Delhi:

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line reportedly suffered a technical glitch on Wednesday morning during the office rush hours as thousands of commuters faced delays. The trains on the Magenta Line are running with a delay of 15-30 minutes.

Passengers faced long queues on stations and crowding in coaches as trains ran with a significant delay. The in-train announcement also informed of a technical glitch and that it would take some time to fix.

"The Magenta Line has been hit with technical glitches; it will take time to fix. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the announcement said.

Longer halt at stations

Several people took to X to share their ire over delays in train movement on the Magenta Line, reporting that trains are taking long stops at stations and its taking atleast 15 minutes to reach one station from another.

"Delhi Metro has been stuck at Jamia Millia Islamia on Magenta Line for more than 15 mins, why does Delhi Metro always break down only at Office hours," a user posted on X.

Another user angrily posted that the trains are crawling on the metro's Magenta Line and taking 30 minutes to travel between two to three stations.

The trains are making stops of 2 to 5 minutes at some stations, longer than the usual one-minute halt.

The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro runs from Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West in New Delhi. The line, running across West and South Delhi and largely underground, spans 40.26 kilometres and includes 26 metro stations, of which 10 are elevated and the rest underground.

