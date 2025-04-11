Delhi metro timings revised: DMRC extends last train schedule for all lines ahead of IPL matches As per the official announcement, the Delhi Metro will be performing 76 extra train trips on match day by extending its last train timings by 1-2 hours.

Delhi metro timings of the last train is extended ahead of the T-20 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The revised timings are applicable across all lines, including the Airport Express Line. Commuters can check the revised timings across Delhi metro route below.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the spectators during the T-20 matches of the Indian Premier League scheduled to be played on 13th, 16th, 27th and 29th April and 11th May 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi. The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e. Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).

Delhi Metro revised timings on the IPL match days

DMRC's announcement to extend timings

DMRC took to X and announced the revised timing of the Delhi Metro. It's post reads, "To facilitate the spectators during the T-20 matches of Indian Premier League scheduled to be played on 13th, 16th, 27th & 29th April and 11th May 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroz Shah KotlaGround, New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made changes in its last train timings on all Lines (including Airport Express Line). The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e. Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line)."

"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing 76 extra train trips on match day by extending its last train timings by about 01-02 Hours on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro," the post added.

This is to be noted that the last train timings from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension will remain unchanged.