68-year-old tuberculosis patient commits suicide at Kashmere Gate metro station

A 68-year-old elderly man suffering from tuberculosis reportedly took his own life on Thursday by jumping in front of a train at the Kashmere Gate metro station on the Red Line, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11:16 am when the deceased (identified as Sunil Gupta) allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at the Kashmere Gate Metro station as it headed towards Shaheed Sthal.



Train services remain affected

The Red Line, which connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, experienced service disruptions due to the incident. During this period, trains operated in two short loops: from Rithala to Tis Hazari and from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Shastri Park. There were no services available between the Tis Hazari and Shastri Park stations, the DMRC official said.

However, normal train operations resumed at 12:04 pm after the deceased was taken to the nearest hospital in the presence of police.

(With inputs from PTI))



