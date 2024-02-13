DMRC issues advisory in view of farmers protest, gates at some metro stations may be closed. Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro on its Red Line route.

Farmers Protest: As farmers once again march towards Delhi as part of the protest against the Centre over their demands, a few gates may be closed at some metro stations in the national capital as per security instructions.

Delhi Metro stations where few gates may be closed are Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Khan Market and Lok Kalyan Marg, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed on Tuesday.

However, these stations will remain operational.

Meanwhile, as part of security measures, the Red Fort in Delhi has been closed for visitors to avoid a January 26, 2021-like incident when farmers who were protesting near the Delhi border barged into the national capital during their tractor rally and created chaos. They broke security covers and entered Red Fort.

