Follow us on Image Source : X/@MEABHISHEKBOSE Delhi Metro achieves record ridership, adds extra trains on THESE days.

The Delhi Metro recorded a surge in ridership, with over 72-78 lakh passenger journeys daily in the past month. The highest ever was on August 20, with 77,49,682 passengers, according to a DMRC statement on Friday. "The passenger journeys registered by the Delhi Metro in the past four days have turned out to be among the top five journeys performed in the metro network, with the highest ever passenger journeys record made on August 20 at 77,49,682," DMRC's Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communication) Anuj Dayal, said.

"In view of the increased passenger journeys, the DMRC has decided to run one extra train on all its Lines performing 84 extra train trips on Friday and Saturday. These additional trains/trips will be continued on coming weekdays also, if required," he said.

Extra trains to meet demand

In response to the increased footfall, the DMRC has introduced an extra train on all lines, adding 84 additional trips on Fridays and Saturdays. This service will continue on weekdays if necessary.

Efficient commuting amid rain

Delhi Metro’s punctuality and reliability have made it the preferred mode of transport, especially during heavy rains, helping commuters avoid road blockages and delays. Its extensive network of 29 inter-change stations ensures seamless connectivity across Delhi-NCR.

Digital ticketing options

To improve the passenger experience, DMRC encourages using digital ticketing through the Saarthi app, One Delhi app, WhatsApp, Paytm, and Amazon Pay to avoid queuing at stations.

Also read | WATCH: Arvind Kejriwal's first video after his release from Tihar jail, AAP hails it as 'victory of truth'