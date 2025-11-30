Voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections in 12 wards commenced on Sunday (November 30), marking a crucial political test in the national capital. Polling started at 7:30 am across 580 booths located within 143 polling stations and will continue until 5:30 pm, as announced by the Delhi State Election Commission. This election is being closely watched as a reflection of public sentiment following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) dominant performance in the February assembly elections, where the party wrested power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after 27 years. The bypolls see fierce competition between the BJP and AAP, with each party seeking to increase its influence in the capital’s civic governance. A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are contesting the polls. The BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates (8), followed by AAP (6) and Congress (5). The Congress is also vying to make inroads, though the primary battle is between BJP and AAP. The AAP is determined to regain ground after losing the assembly elections, but their efforts suffered a setback with senior leader and two-time MLA Rajesh Gupta switching allegiance to the BJP just before the polls.
7:52 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
Voter-centric 'pink booths' and model stations enhance MCD polling
To improve the voting experience and encourage inclusive participation, each ward will feature one Model Polling Booth as well as a ‘Pink Booth’- an all-women-managed station designed to offer a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for voters. The Delhi State Election Commission has also set up 10 strong room–cum–counting centres for storing sealed EVMs once voting is complete.
7:44 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
Voting underway in Delhi for MCD by-polls in 12 wards
7:36 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
Mock polls underway at AP Block in Shalimar Bagh
Mock polls took place at AP Block and GBSSS in Shalimar Bagh ahead of the voting for the MCD by-polls. In Shalimar Bagh B ward, BJP has fielded Anita Jain, AAP is represented by Babita Rana, and Congress has nominated Sarita Kumar, setting the stage for a three-cornered contest.
7:32 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rallies BJP for 'clean sweep' in MCD by-polls
In supporting her party’s prospects, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged BJP candidates to win all 12 wards, emphasising the party’s commitment to addressing Delhi’s long-standing civic issues. She highlighted the BJP administration’s focus on transforming each ward into a model of development, promising a cleaner, greener, and more developed Delhi.
7:05 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
When will voting of MCD elections commence in Delhi?
6:52 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
Delhi to witness MCD by-elections in total 12 wards
