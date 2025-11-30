Live Delhi MCD by-elections 2025: Voting begins in 12 wards amid intense battle between BJP, AAP and Congress Delhi MCD by-elections 2025 LIVE: BJP has announced a strong slate of 12 candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by-polls across key wards, emphasising women's representation with eight female contenders.

New Delhi:

Voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections in 12 wards commenced on Sunday (November 30), marking a crucial political test in the national capital. Polling started at 7:30 am across 580 booths located within 143 polling stations and will continue until 5:30 pm, as announced by the Delhi State Election Commission. This election is being closely watched as a reflection of public sentiment following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) dominant performance in the February assembly elections, where the party wrested power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after 27 years. The bypolls see fierce competition between the BJP and AAP, with each party seeking to increase its influence in the capital’s civic governance. A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are contesting the polls. The BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates (8), followed by AAP (6) and Congress (5). The Congress is also vying to make inroads, though the primary battle is between BJP and AAP. The AAP is determined to regain ground after losing the assembly elections, but their efforts suffered a setback with senior leader and two-time MLA Rajesh Gupta switching allegiance to the BJP just before the polls.