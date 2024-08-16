Delhi: Man scales wall, jumps inside Parliament Annexe building premises in major security breach, held

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament complex

In a major security breach, a man scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises on Friday afternoon (August 16), official sources said. A purported video of the same has gone viral in which the suspect, in his early 20s, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, is seen being held by armed CISF personnel. Nothing incriminating was recovered from the man during the frisking and he has been handed over to the Delhi Police, sources in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

The incident took place around 2:45 pm towards Imtiaz Khan Marg. The man, identified as Manish, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises, sources said.

The CISF personnel, who look after the security of the Parliament complex, made a PCR call after spotting the man inside the premises and informed the local police.

What did the Delhi Police say?

A police team rushed to the spot and took the man to a nearby police station, where he was questioned by officials. When contacted, a senior Delhi Police officer said, "We are trying to find out how he scaled the wall and went inside the premises. " CCTV footage is being checked, the officer added.

He said the man appears to be mentally "unsound" as he could not tell his name properly. He was also questioned by central security agency officials, though nothing suspicious has come to light so far, an official source said.

Security breach on anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two men had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery on December 13 last year and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

After this incident, the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) were removed from the internal security of the Parliament complex but the police still has the responsibility to ensure safety from outside. The internal security of the complex, which houses the old and new Parliament buildings and their associated structures including the annexe, is managed by the CISF.

