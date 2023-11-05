Delhi: Man provokes his dog to bite woman after she objects to defecating of pet, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Dog attacks woman

In a bizarre case, a man and his son was booked by the police for allegedly provoking their pet dog to bite a woman in Swaroop Nagar, New Delhi,

The incident took place on Friday after the neighbour objected to the dog, a Pitbull, defecating in front of her house, an official said on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the owners "provoked and unleashed" their dog on her.

The dog bit her in four different places, including her right leg and hand, and later she was rushed to a nearby hospital by her neighbours.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the dog can be seen attacking the woman while some passersby try to save her.

"A woman had filed a complaint on Friday that she was attacked by a Pitbull dog after its owner provoked and unleashed the pet. The incident happened after the woman asked the owner to stop the pet from defecating in front of her house in Swaroop Nagar area," a senior police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Marvellous Mizoram': PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives ahead of polls