Delhi man, grandson injured after 17-year-old car driver hits them in Adarsh Nagar

Police said that legal action is being taken against the owner of the vehicle which hit the minor and his grandfather in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar and an investigation is underway.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 10:53 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 11:10 IST
delhi accident
Image Source : ANI Screen grab shows car hitting man and his grandson.

A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured on Tuesday after a teenage driven car hit them and other pedestrians in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. The driver, a 17-year-old, was apprehended and legal action against the owner of the vehicle is also being taken. Police said that a case under section 281 (rash driving) and 125A (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)  has been registered. 

The speeding car also  rammed into half a dozen pedestrians. The police said that Mannat, the seven-year-old grandson and his grandfather, Rajesh, have been admitted to the hospital and were in a critical condition. 

The entire incident was caught in a CCTV footage which went viral on social media soon after the incident. The video showed a white Hyundai Santro car ramming into people standing on a roadside. Rajesh was carrying Mannat in his lap when they were hit by the car.

A  police officer said four more people received minor injuries and required the administration of first aid.

 
