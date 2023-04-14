Friday, April 14, 2023
     
Delhi: Man dies of rabies infection after dog bite in Chawri Bazar area

Delhi news: "On inquiry, the person was found to be a vagabond, who didn't take any treatment after the dog bite. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital, where the docters declared him brought dead," the officer said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2023 7:55 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Delhi: Man dies of rabies after dog bite in Chawri Bazar area.

Delhi news: A 65-year-old man died in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area because of not taking the necessary treatment after being bitten by a stray dog, the police said on Thursday (April 13). A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received at the Hauz Qazi police station, informing that one man who was bitten by dog was lying on the footpath in the Chawri Bazaar area.

A police team reached the spot and found that the man was bitten by dog around a month back.

"On inquiry, the person was found to be a vagabond, who didn't take any treatment after the dog bite. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital, where the docters declared him brought dead," the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Prasad alias Baba (65). His brother and relatives have been informed, the police said.

(With IANS inputs) 

