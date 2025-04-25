Delhi: Man drags head constable on car's bonnet for over 7 kms, arrested Police asked to stop the car as it was suspected that it is used to transport illegal liquor. The driver was asked to come out and instead of following, he tried to escape and the head constable tried to stop the car.

New Delhi:

A man has been arrested for allegedly carrying a head constable on the bonnet of his car for over 7 kilometres while attempting to dodge the police near the Bhalswa Landfill area in outer north Delhi, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Karamveer, was tracked down and arrested in Kolkata after fleeing the capital, according to a senior police official.

The dramatic incident occurred at around 6:28 am on April 22. Head Constable Praveen and ASI Naveen from the PCR Outer North Zone had stopped a white car near the GTK Bypass, suspecting it was being used to transport illegal liquor. When asked to step out of the vehicle, the driver instead tried to escape.

In an attempt to stop the car, Head Constable Praveen stood in front of it. However, the driver allegedly sped forward, hitting him and causing him to land on the bonnet. Undeterred, the driver continued to speed off toward Azadpur, with Praveen still clinging to the vehicle. "Despite this, the car sped off towards Azadpur with Praveen still clinging to the bonnet. He managed to jump off near Azadpur Mandi when the vehicle slowed down. Injured and unable to retrieve his mobile phone which got stuck between the bonnet and windshield, Praveen borrowed a passerby's phone and alerted the PCR," an officer said.

Praveen eventually managed to jump off near Azadpur Mandi when the car slowed down. He sustained injuries to his fingers and left ankle. His mobile phone got lodged between the car’s bonnet and windshield during the incident, prompting him to borrow a passerby’s phone to alert the police control room. He was later taken to BJRM Hospital for treatment.

Following his statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Bhalswa Dairy police station. Investigations revealed that Karamveer had escaped the city by train, prompting a police team to follow and apprehend him in Kolkata, after completing necessary legal formalities.

Authorities confirmed that Karamveer is being brought back to Delhi for further interrogation.

(PTI inputs)