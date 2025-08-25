Delhi man burns father-in-law alive over domestic Dispute, arrested after 3-day manhunt During the investigation, it was found that Sandeep has a violent nature. He had tried to open the gas cylinder at home a few days ago and also beat up his mother. He was a drug addict and violent, the police said.

New Delhi:

In a shocking and gruesome incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested for setting his father-in-law ablaze following a domestic dispute in the Ghazipur area of Delhi. The victim, 60-year-old Ranveer Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, succumbed to his injuries eight days after the attack.

The incident

According to police, the incident occurred on the morning of August 16 in the Ghazipur's Gharoli Extension locality. A distress call was received at the Ghazipur police station, reporting that a man had poured petrol on his wife’s father and set him on fire.

Ranveer Singh was initially rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Despite efforts by doctors, he died on August 24 from extensive burn injuries.

What led to the attack?

Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Nisha, had reportedly returned to her parental home following a fight with her husband, Sandeep. According to the victim’s dying declaration, Nisha and Sandeep had been married for eight years. Sandeep, a known alcoholic, often harassed her, leading to frequent disputes.

On the morning of the attack, Sandeep arrived at Ranveer’s home, demanding that his wife return with him. When Ranveer refused, Sandeep allegedly poured petrol on him and ignited it using a lighter.

The arrest

After committing the crime, Sandeep fled the scene and went into hiding. Police said he broke his mobile phone to avoid being tracked. However, using technical surveillance and local informants, investigators were able to trace his whereabouts. He was arrested on August 19 based on a tip-off from his former workplace — a private school in Ghaziabad, where he previously worked as a gardener.

Delhi Police have confirmed that Sandeep is now in custody and is being interrogated. A case of murder has been registered against him, and further investigation is ongoing.

This horrific act has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting ongoing concerns around domestic violence and family-related crimes in the capital.