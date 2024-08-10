Delhi: Three engineers suspended for role in 'illegalities involved in construction of Kejriwal’s residence'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi LG VK Saxena

Three engineers were suspended for their role in the alleged illegalities involved in the construction of the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6 Flag Staff Road in the national capital, officials said on Saturday (August 10). The action was taken by the CPWD against Chief Engineer, Pradeep Kumar Parmar and Superintending Engineer, Abhishek Raj and Ashok Kumar Rajdev. The duo were posted with the PWD of the Delhi government and were instrumental in construction of Kejriwal’s bungalow, they added.

“These two engineers, along with five others, were responsible for the irregularities that included violation of rules and massive cost escalation in the name of superior modifications on the instructions of CM Kejriwal,” the officials said.

Delhi LG takes action

The action was taken on the recommendation of Delhi LG VK Saxena.

“Out of the five other engineers, three have already been suspended on the directions of the LG, while recommendation has been made to CPWD to initiate action against one engineer, who has now retired,” the officials said.

“Since the two engineers – Parmar and Abhishek Raj - belong to the CPWD and are currently posted outside Delhi, the Vigilance Department, on the directions of LG, VK Saxena, had requested the Director General (CPWD) to suspend and initiate major penalty against Pradeep Kumar Parmar and Abhishek Raj. While Parmar is currently posted in Guwahati, Abhishek Raj is posted in Kharagpur,” they added.

They alleged that the engineers colluded with the Minister (PWD) and allowed the construction of the new bungalow for Kejriwal “invoking an urgency clause, where no such urgency existed” whilst the entire country was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On one hand, the Finance Department was issuing orders on fiscal management and reduced expenditure due to outbreak of the pandemic, on the other hand Minister (PWD), in utter disregard of the circumstances, was hurrying the proposal for construction of the new house during the same period in the name of addition / alteration of the old house,” they added.

'Direction for construction of a new building given by Minister PWD': Officials

“Also, the DoV has put it on record that the demolition of the old building and construction of a new building and the disproportionate increase in expenditure was done on the directions of the Minister (PWD) and “Hon'ble CM Madam” leading to major changes in drawings of interiors submitted by consultant which resulted in deviation in total amount paid & sanctioned amount of work,” the officials said.

They cited the Vigilance department and said that it pointed out that crores of rupees were spent on superior specifications like extra artistic and ornamental works, superior class stone floorings, superior wooden doors & automatic sliding glass doors, providing/ fixing of Vanity in Toilets, marble stone flooring, decorative interiors, decorative pillars, glass shower enclosure and doors, sheer curtain with fabric curtain track & motor with track curtains, wool carpets, wooden blinds, artistic mouldings, defogger glass in toilets and bathrooms, sliding and folding glass, sauna bath & Jacuzzi.

The matter is being investigated by the CBI.