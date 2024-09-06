Major reshuffle in Delhi Police as 16 officers transferred | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Police Headquarter

In a major administrative shuffle, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena approved the transfer of 16 senior officers in the Delhi Police on Friday. The reshuffle, recommended by the Police Establishment Board, aims to strengthen various departments and will come into effect immediately.

Here’s a quick look at the key changes:

1. Ranjeesh Gupta (IPS: 2005)

New Role: Joint CP/IFSO, Special Cell

Previous Role: Joint CP/ Special Branch

2. Vikramjit Singh (IPS: 2006)

New Role: Joint CP/ Special Branch

Previous Role: Joint CP/ Western Range

3. Jatin Narwal (IPS: 2006)

New Role: Joint CP/ Security

Previous Role: Joint CP/ Western Range

4. Pushpendra Kumar (IPS: 2006)

New Role: Joint CP/Security

Previous Role: On Arrival

5. Nupur Prasad (IPS: 2007)

New Role: Addl. CP/ General Administration

Previous Role: On Arrival

6. Raja Banthia (IPS: 2014)

New Role: DCP/ EOW

Previous Role: Addl. DCP, West District

7. B.L. Suresh (DANIPS: 2001)

New Role: DCP/ Land and Building

Previous Role: DCP/ SPUWAC

8. Anyesh Roy (DANIPS: 2006)

New Role: Additional DCP, New Delhi District.

Previous Role: DCP/ EOW

9. Sandeep Bayala (DANIPS: 2009)

New Role: DCP/2nd Battalion, DAP

Previous Role: DCP/Security.



10. Anand Kumar Mishra (DANIPS: 2010)

New Role: Additional DCP, New Delhi District.

Previous Role: DCP/PCR (Operational)



11. Chandra Kumar Singh (DANIPS: 2010)

New Role: DCP/3rd Bn., DAP

Previous Role: DCP/ Traffic



12. Dhal Singh Patle (DANIPS: 2010)

New Role: DCP/Traffic.

Previous Role: DCP/3rd Bn., DAP



13. Tanu Sharma (DANIPS: 2011)

New Role: Additional Charge of DCP/SPUWAC

Previous Role: DCP/ 7 Bn., DAP



14. Ravikant Kumar (DANIPS: 2011)

New Role: DCP/ PCR (Operational)

Previous Role: Additional DCP, New Delhi District.



15. Gaurav Gupta (DANIPS: 2012)

New Role: DCP/ Security

Previous Role: Additional DCP, New Delhi District.



16. Shristi Pandey (IPS: 2018)

New Role: Addl. DCP/ West District



