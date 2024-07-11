Delhi: LG, Atishi hold key meeting with DDMA officials, direct agencies to intensify monsoon preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi LG VK Saxena and AAP minister Atishi

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) over the preparation to deal with rain furry in the national capital. He directed agencies to urgently carry out the work of desilting of drains and removal of encroachment along the drains. Delhi Water Minister Atishi was present at the meeting.

Raj Niwas officials said the LG directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is coordinating with various construction agencies for the removal of debris and construction material from the Yamuna floodplains, to ensure that there is no obstruction in the flow of the Yamuna due to the construction of bridges and other activities in the floodplains.

He said silt deposit in all 22 major drains should be assessed on urgent basis and all road culverts be cleaned urgently.

He also reviewed the flood control preparedness of all concerned agencies in the National Capital in the wake of incidents of heavy waterlogging across Delhi in recent days.

The LG directed the concerned agencies -- Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FCD), PWD, MCD, NDMC -- to carry out extensive desilting of the drains, that should have been completed by June 15, and clear all choked drains on an urgent basis, an official said.

Noting that disposal of garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the drains and heavy encroachment along the drains were primarily responsible for choking of drains that cause waterlogging in the city, he particularly directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to step up the monitoring of drains and impose penalty for disposing garbage in the drains.

"The recent flooding in South Delhi, West Delhi, Mundka, etc. were on account of this as was evident at the Taimur Nagar drain," he added.

The vice-chairman of DDA informed the LG that all agencies have almost removed all their machinery and construction material from the Yamuna and huge quantity of debris and construction waste have been cleared from the river.

The DDA will conduct a thorough inspection of river Yamuna in the Delhi region on July 13 to assess and ensure that the flow of the Yamuna does not get obstructed at all during the monsoon.

The LG directed all agencies particularly the PWD, Railways and NCRTC to expedite and remove all their equipment and waste from the Yamuna at the earliest.

He particularly pointed out the heavy deposit of C&D waste in the Yamuna near Signature Bridge in North Delhi, which is a highly vulnerable point during the flood. He directed the PWD, I&FCD and Tourism Department to immediately take up the cleaning of the stretch.

"If the concerned agencies failed to clear the same, DDA will carry out the removal exercise at the cost of these agencies," the official said.

While the LG was informed that the management and operation of all 22 major drains falling into the Yamuna has been assigned to the I&FCD, Saxena also directed for handing over the responsibility of operating regulators on these drains to I&FCD only.

"For this, he also directed the department to hire additional manpower from other departments or agencies on diverted capacity to meet any contingency during the eventuality of flood in the capital.

"All regulators and barrage gates should be manned by operators, engineers and technicians on 24x7 basis," the official said.

Saxena was informed that 29 teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), equipped with over 100 boats, are deployed in and around Delhi region to carry out the relief and rescue works in case of flood.

He directed the I&FCD to remain in constant touch with their counterparts in Haryana and upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh to monitor the rainfall levels and water discharge from Hathnikund Barrage on a regular basis, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

