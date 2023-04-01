Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on.

Delhi crime news: A 53-year-old advocate was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Dwarka area today (April 1), an official said. The official said that the deceased was identified as Virender Kumar, a resident of Sector-12, Dwarka and his security was withdrawn after following due procedure in 2021.

According to police, an information was received on Saturday at around 4:20 pm regarding an incident of murder near Sector-1 in Dwarka following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"On the spot, it was revealed that two bike-borne assailants shot Virender, an advocate by profession, in a Maruti Ertiga car," said a senior police official.

"Prima facie, the angle of personal enmity is suspected to be the reason. However, multiple teams are working on the case from all angles," said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

More details are awaited.

