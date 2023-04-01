Saturday, April 01, 2023
     
Delhi: Man found dead inside hotel in Safdarjung Enclave area, murder case lodged

Delhi crime news: A 54-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in South Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area, a senior police official said today (April 1), adding that a murder case has been lodged in connection.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Sethi, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. The Safdarjang Enclave police station received a PCR call at around 12:49 pm on Friday (March 31) regarding the death of a person in Baljeet Lodge. A team immediately rushed to the spot, the police said.

"During the initial investigation, it was revealed that Deepak had checked into the hotel at 8:50 pm on Thursday (March 30) along with a woman. However, the woman had left around midnight,"  Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

"Deepak was found dead the next morning with froth coming out of his mouth and some stains in pillow. He had consumed liquor in the room too. The deceased had no stable job for the past 7-8 years and was doing commission work.

The police are trying to trace the woman who was with Sethi.

"In view of the unnatural death in suspicious circumstances, a case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway," the official added.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Delhi: 6 of a family found dead inside their house in Shastri Park area

