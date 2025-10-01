Delhi Ladli Scheme: What is the eligibility & how much financial aid is provided at different stages of life? Delhi Ladli Scheme: Nearly 40,000 girl students in Delhi received the long-pending financial assistance under the Ladli Scheme on October 1 during a special event at Talkatora Stadium.

Nearly 40,000 girl students in Delhi received the long-pending financial assistance under the Ladli Scheme on October 1 during a special event at Talkatora Stadium. The scheme, aimed at empowering girl children through financial support at key life stages, is being revived as part of a district-level renewal and verification drive. The Delhi government launched a district-wise verification drive to identify beneficiaries who had not claimed dues. Many students either changed schools or districts without renewing their applications, leading to missed payouts.

Officials across Delhi’s 11 districts compiled lists of such lapsed beneficiaries, verified data with schools, and processed pending renewals.

What is the Delhi Ladli scheme?

Launched on January 1, 2008, the Delhi Ladli Scheme is a government initiative to promote the education and empowerment of girl children born in Delhi. It links financial incentives with school milestones to encourage long-term education and reduce dropout rates. The financial assistance is deposited as term deposits with SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and accrues interest until maturity.

Stages of Financial Assistance

Stage of Financial Assistance Amount (in Rs.) For Institutional Delivery (provided the girl is born on or after 01/01/2008) 11000/- For Delivery at Home

(provided the girl is born on or after 01/01/2008) 10000/- On admission in Class-I 5000/- On admission in Class-VI 5000/- On admission in Class-IX 5000/- On passing Class-X 5000/- On admission in Class-XII 5000/-

The money can be withdrawn after Class 10 or at 18 years of age, whichever is later. The funds may be used for higher education, vocational training, or starting a small business. Who is eligible? To qualify for the Ladli Scheme, the following conditions must be met: The girl must be born in Delhi on or after January 1, 2008.

The family must reside in Delhi for at least 3 years prior to application.

The family’s annual income must not exceed ₹1 lakh.

The benefit is limited to two daughters per family.

The girl must be enrolled in a school recognized by the Delhi Government, MCD, or NDMC. Objectives of the scheme Reduce school dropouts

Encourage education of the girl child

Provide financial security for the future

Promote gender equality and empowerment How the scheme works Funds are sanctioned in the name of the girl child and managed by SBI Life Insurance.

The amount accumulates interest and is released upon completion of Class 10 or turning 18.

Maturity funds are meant to support higher education, skill development, or entrepreneurship.