Delhi Kiski: 60,000 votes were removed in last 5 years in New Delhi seat, says BJP's Parvesh Verma

Delhi Kiski: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma today (January 10) attended India TV's 'Delhi Kiski' Conclave and discussed various issues related to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025. BJP New Delhi seat candidate Parvesh Verma said that former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is shamelessly asking for another chance in the Delhi polls.

He said, "Around 60,000 votes were removed in the last five years in the New Delhi seat," said Parvesh Verma. Also, 20,000 new voters have been added to the New Delhi seat list.

Parvesh Verma speaks on Yamuna River issue

"People of Delhi are showing black flags to Kejriwal because of his work. Kejriwal has made the Yamuna River dirty and now he should tell what he has done so far for the people of Purvanchal in the national capital. If the BJP comes to power in Delhi, we will make Yamuna cleaner and better than the Sabarmati River Front," Verma said.

Dirty water supply at homes and less buses on roads

"People are not getting clean water at their homes and also receiving faulty electricity bills every single month. Arvind Kejriwal has reduced the number of buses in Delhi from 8,000 to 2,500 but we will give around 15,000 buses to the people of Delhi after coming into power," Verma said.

In response to a question, Parvesh Verma said, "The lotus is going to bloom in Delhi on February 8. It has already been written on the walls. Arvind Kejriwal can see his defeat clearly. This time, his bail is sure to be confiscated in New Delhi seat. Everyone is telling me that I should not fight this election, but they will fight it with me. Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal used to say that no one lets him work, and now he says that he will do this and that. If Kejriwal is not allowed to do any work, then how will he do all these things?"

Responding to the allegations made by Arvind Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma said, "The money is from the account of my organisation. If the Election Commission or the Income Tax Department asks me, I will answer them, I will show them my account and the account of my organisation. They are saying that if I give you Rs 2,100 for votes, then it's fine, but if I start honouring women through my organisation before the election notification, my nomination then how can that be wrong?"

Fear of losing polls

"Kejriwal is stopping us from helping our 'Ladli behnas' as he is afraid of losing elections," said Parvesh Verma. "I am providing employment opportunities to the youth of national capital and will do so in the coming years as well," he added.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025:

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.