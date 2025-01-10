Delhi Kiski: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak demands Kejriwal's apology for insulting Purvanchalis

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, shared his views on various political issues during his participation in India TV's special conclave 'Delhi Kiski' on January 10. The event was held in light of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, which are scheduled for February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8.

Pathak launched a sharp attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, particularly the Purvanchali community. Pathak criticised Kejriwal for labelling these communities as "fake voters" and claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar played a key role in the development of Delhi. He called for Kejriwal to apologize to these communities and warned that they would ensure that Kejriwal’s security deposit would be forfeited in the upcoming elections.

In response to Kejriwal's alleged support for Purvanchali women, Pathak remarked that the Delhi Chief Minister's intentions were politically motivated. He stated that Kejriwal and his party were only interested in gaining votes from Purvanchali communities, accusing them of double standards in their politics. Pathak also alleged that Kejriwal’s government had been involved in corruption, citing the Chief Minister's failure to fulfill promises made during his association with Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement.

Pathak further criticised Kejriwal for allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshis into Delhi to increase the voter base, an accusation that raised tensions ahead of the elections. He asserted that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi residents had already decided to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections, believing that Kejriwal's government had failed to deliver on its promises.

On the topic of a Chief Ministerial face for Delhi, Pathak emphasised that the BJP operates under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the people of Delhi trust the party's leadership. He dismissed the support that Kejriwal received from regional leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, claiming that these parties were only uniting out of power lust, with no interest in the country's progress or development.

When comparing the development in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, Pathak claimed that the state had made significant strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and crime control. He stated that Uttar Pradesh was now a self-reliant state and was leading in various sectors, making it a better place for its residents.

Pathak also criticised Kejriwal for his failure to address the basic needs of Delhi’s residents, particularly the shortage of drinking water. He highlighted that women in Delhi were often forced to run after water tankers for their daily needs. Pathak claimed that Kejriwal had failed to deliver on promises made to the public and that the people of Delhi had recognized the gap between his words and actions.

In conclusion, Pathak warned that the people of Delhi would not forgive Arvind Kejriwal for his mismanagement, accusing him of bringing the city to the brink of disaster. With the elections just around the corner, political temperatures are rising in the capital, and the BJP’s stance appears to be a strong counterpoint to Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.