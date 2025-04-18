Delhi: Illegal meat shops at Rajouri Garden shut after Minister Manjinder Sirsa's intervention | Video Delhi Minister Sirsa alleged these meat shops are a 'tactic' to force local residents to see their houses and leave the area. He ordered the administration to launch a crackdown here in the next 24 hours.

New Delhi:

In Delhi's Rajouri Garden, several illegal meat shops were shut following the orders of Delhi Minister Manjinder Sirsa. Following the action, a tense atmosphere was seen in lane number 5 with people from the Muslim community speculating the government could take any action; they expressed dismay over the closure of the meat shops. Sirsa flagged concerns over 'more than required' meat shops in the area.

"There is a lot of illegal activity. Meat dhabas have been opened at several places. Meat is being sold openly; there are open 'Tandoors'. I have ordered the administration that within the next 24 hours, all illegal activity must be stopped and these meat shops must be closed. Meat is being sold everywhere. This hooliganism will not work," Sirsa said.

Illegal meat shops being shut at Rajouri Garden | Video

'Forcing people to leave the area'

Delhi Minister Sirsa alleged these meat shops are a 'tactic' to force local residents to see their houses and leave the area. "They are forcing people to leave by opening meat shops in the residential areas. They are forcing people to sell their houses and leave. This is not a coincidence; this is happening intentionally. In some areas, there are as many as 30 non-veg shops, leaving residents with no choice but to move out. But we won't let this continue. All illegal meat shops will be sealed, their electricity meters disconnected, and no new connections will be given in those buildings," said Sirsa.

He also ordered the administration to launch a crackdown here in the next 24 hours.

Shopkeepers expressed dismay

Following the quick action, the owners of non-veg shops and dhabas in Gali number 5 closed their shops out of fear. Some shopkeepers, on the condition of anonymity, said that they have been selling biryani and other non-veg food here for the last 5-6 years and have never faced any problem before. However, they admitted that they did not have the necessary licenses for these shops. The local Muslim community expressed displeasure over this action and a local resident said that no one is forcefully feeding non-veg to anyone.

