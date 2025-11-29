Delhi horror: 27-year-old man shot dead minutes before midnight birthday celebration in Shahdara | Video Senior officers, including the Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police, Station House Officers from Farsh Bazar and Shahdara stations, alongside crime branch teams and Forensic Science Laboratory experts, rushed to the site immediately after the shooting.

New Delhi:

A chilling incident and horrifying murder unfolded in Delhi's Shahdara district, where 27-year-old Gagan was shot dead near his home just minutes before his birthday celebration at midnight.

Details of the incident

According to police reports, Gagan was on his way to meet a friend when he was unexpectedly shot in the head. His father, Vinod Kumar, stated that Gagan embraced someone before the gunfire erupted. The attacker fired two additional rounds into the air after the fatal shot. Gagan, who was married and a father to a 10-day-old son, was rushed to GTB (Guru Teg Bahadur) Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police and investigation

High-ranking officials including the Shahdara DCP, SHO of Farsh Bazar and Shahdara police stations, crime team, and FSL team promptly arrived at the scene. Police are actively investigating the case, reviewing nearby CCTV footage, and questioning locals to piece together the events leading to the murder.

Community impact and response

The brutal killing just before a birthday celebration has caused shock and tension in the neighborhood. Family members recall that Gagan was taken outside by friends for reasons still under investigation. Initial inquiries hint at a possible dispute linked to friendships, but police continue to explore all angles to uncover the motive behind this heinous crime.

Driver arrested in deadly West Delhi hit-and-run

Delhi Police apprehended a 20-year-old man on Friday for allegedly mowing down two pedestrians with a speeding Tata Tiago in Moti Nagar, fleeing the scene after the crash that claimed both victims' lives.​

Fatal crash at Jakhira roundabout

The incident occurred around 6:10 PM on Wednesday at the busy Jakhira Gol Chakkar, where the car struck Munni Raj (48), a painter from Nehru Nagar, and Surajpal (74), a hawker from Zakhira. A PCR call alerted authorities; victims were rushed to ABG Hospital, then referred to RML, but succumbed to injuries Thursday without giving statements.​

Investigation traces Haryana-registered vehicle

Police found the abandoned car at the scene, registering an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (endangering life), and 106(1) (negligent death). CCTV analysis led to owner Sanjay Kumar from Sonipat, Haryana, who revealed his son Sumit was driving; Sumit confessed upon arrest from Sector-12.​

Additional charges for licence violations

Sumit lacked a driving licence or insurance, prompting Motor Vehicles Act additions including sections 5/180 and 146/196 against him and owner Sanjay for permitting unlicensed driving. Probe continues to assess speed and rashness factors.