Delhi-Gurugram traffic to be hit on NH-48 for two months: Check advisory for alternate routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing the closure of a service road on NH-48, stretching from the merging point at Dwarka Link Road to the Mahipalpur Petrol Pump. The closure was prompted owing to urgent repair work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It will be in effect for the next two months to address concerns over potential soil collapse, the advisory stated.

The closure is expected to significantly impact traffic flow from Gurugram to Mahipalpur, affecting key areas like Vasant Kunj, IGI Airport, and Dhaula Kuan. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes such as the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Dwarka crossings to ease congestion. "The soil on the Service Road (from NSG Office on NH-48 to Mahipalpur Petrol Pump) is on the verge of collapsing. In view of the safety of commuters, the Service Road on NH-48, from NSG Office to Mahipalpur Petrol Pump has been closed for repair for the next 60 days. As a result, the traffic will remain affected from Gurugram to Mahipalpur," read the advisory.

Commuters advised to take following alternate routes:

Mehrauli - Gurugram Road via Aya Nagar Border

Old Gurugram Road - Kapashera - Samalkha Road

Gurugram - Dwarka Expressway - Yashobhoomi- Dwarka Sector 23 Crossing - Janki Chowk - Dwarka Sector 8/9 Crossing - T Point Sector 7 - Ganpati Chowk -Dwarka Sector 7/9 Crossing - Sector 6/7 Crossing - Sector 1 Crossing - then Take Right for Palam Flyover - Dhaula Kuan

Dabri - Gurugram Road - Dwarka Flyover - Dwarka Road - Station Road -Parade Road

Gurugram - Dwarka Expressway - Yashobhoomi- Mahipalpur - Dhaula Kuan

Commuters advised to use Metro for smooth travel

The advisory also urged commuters to take the Metro at Dwarka Sector-21 station of the Airport Express line to reach IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station from Gurugram in a convenient way. "Commuters going to their workplace, Airports, Hospitals or Railway Stations are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," it added.

