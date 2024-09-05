Mumbai traffic advisory issued for Bandra Fair from September 8-16: Check route diversions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Mumbai traffic advisory from September 8-16.

Mumbai traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions have been imposed around Mount Mary Church in Bandra West because of the Bandra Fair 2024. These traffic restrictions will come into effect from September 8 to 16.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed as the Bandra Fair attracts thousands of devotees who come to Mount Mary Church and participate in the festivities each year. As the large influx of visitors throng the church, the roads around become congested and to manage the traffic and ensure smooth movement of evehicles, the police have issued specific restrictions.

Check traffic advisory

As per the Mumbai Police traffic advisory, key roads around the Mount Mary Church will be off-limits to all vehicles every day from 6 AM to 11 PM.

The movement of vehicles will not be permitted on Mount Mary Road or St John Baptista Road at all.

Police said the Kane Road will run as a one-way road from BJ Road till its intersection with Mount Mary Road.

Police added that the Pereira Road will become one-way, with no access permitted from BJ Road.

Check restrictions on parking