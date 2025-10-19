Delhi traffic advisory: Major diversions in Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, old Delhi and Ghaziabad Delhi and Ghaziabad police have issued detailed traffic advisories, effective from October 18 to 21 in Delhi and October 18 to 23 in Ghaziabad.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Diwali, advising people to plan their routes carefully to avoid traffic chaos in major shopping hubs like Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, and other parts of Old Delhi. The advisory is in effect from October 18 to 21 daily between 2 pm to 10 pm. The authorities are working to prevent gridlocks in these crowded market areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and a safer shopping experience for Diwali celebrants.

Key diversions and road restrictions

To alleviate traffic congestion around popular markets, the Delhi Traffic Police will implement several road diversions:

Netaji Subhash Marg: All buses, including DTC and commercial vehicles, coming from Daryaganj will be diverted from T-Point Subhash Marg towards Shanti Van.

Old Delhi Railway Station: Vehicles coming from the Old Delhi Railway Station or Lothian Road will be diverted from Chhatta Rail towards Salimgarh Bypass.

Additional Diversions: Possible diversions from Shanti Van Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, and GPO Chowk to prevent congestion in key areas.

Parking & movement restrictions

Several restrictions will be in place to reduce congestion:

No e-rickshaws, auto rickshaws, or cycle rickshaws beyond Chhatta Rail Chowk and T-Point Subhash Marg on Netaji Subhash Marg.

Strict No-Parking Zone: Roadside parking is banned, and citizens are urged to use designated parking spaces such as Parade Ground Parking and ASI Parking on Nishad Raj Marg.

Pedestrian Guidelines: Footpaths and designated crossings must be used by pedestrians to ensure safety.

Public advisory

The Delhi Police has also issued a few guidelines for the public to ensure smooth traffic and minimize disruptions:

Follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel stationed in market areas.

Use public transport instead of private vehicles to reduce congestion.

Be patient and plan travel well in advance to avoid delays.

Avoid illegal parking to help maintain a smooth flow of traffic in the markets.

Ghaziabad’s diwali traffic advisory

Similarly, Ghaziabad Police has issued a traffic advisory for the period October 18-23, effective daily between 8 am to 10 pm. To manage congestion during the festive rush: