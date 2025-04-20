Delhi govt launches over 1,100 water tankers fitted with location tracking system to boost summer supply The GPS-enabled tracking system for water tankers will allow their real-time location to be monitored on an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 1,111 tankers fitted with a location tracking system to boost water supply in the national capital during the scorching summer. The GPS-enabled tracking system for water tankers will allow their real-time location to be monitored on an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters.

“This is a step towards complete transparency. This is not the final solution, we will work on a new town plan to provide water from the tap to every resident,” Water Minister Atishi Gupta said during a ceremony in Burari, marking 60 days of her government.

The event was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, along with BJP MPs and MLAs.

Budget 2025 has earmarked Rs 9,000 crore for the water sector

Highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening Delhi's water infrastructure, the Delhi CM noted that the 2025-26 budget has earmarked Rs 9,000 crore for the water sector. The funds will be used for initiatives such as installing smart meters, reviving water bodies, laying new pipelines, and desilting existing drains.

"We have deployed 50 super sucker machines across the city to deal with sewer overflow. The previous government only procured two such machines," she added. Efforts are also underway to enhance the capacity of sewage treatment and water treatment plants.

Speaking at the event, Verma said, “This is a model of good governance and transparency. Some of these tankers are old, but all these are fitted with GPS. People can track the location of the tankers on their mobile phones like we do on food delivery apps.”

Taking a jibe at the previous AAP-led government, he remarked, "What the 'AAP-da sarkar' could not do in so many years, we did it in 10 weeks. Drains are being cleaned, and tons of silt are being cleared. We are working on holidays, festivals, every day."

(With PTI inputs)