Delhi govt issues COVID advisory amid rising NCR cases after four test positive in Ghaziabad

Amid a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases across parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi government has issued a precautionary advisory to all healthcare institutions, urging them to ramp up preparations to manage any potential surge in infections. The advisory includes ensuring the availability of hospital beds, oxygen supplies, essential medicines, and vaccines.

The health department has also instructed all hospitals to send COVID-positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital. This step aims to track and identify any emerging variants of the virus promptly.

The advisory comes as neighbouring regions report new COVID-19 cases, raising concerns about localised outbreaks. In Ghaziabad, four individuals have tested positive for the virus. While one patient has been hospitalised, three others are currently under home isolation. Health officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Meanwhile, at least three COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad districts. According to officials, two patients in Gurugram—a 31-year-old woman who recently traveled from Mumbai and a 62-year-old man with no travel history—have tested positive and are in home isolation. The Gurugram health department is tracing their contacts and advising family members to remain isolated as a precaution.

In Faridabad, a 28-year-old security guard from Sehtpur in the Palla area has been found infected. He sought treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after experiencing fever, cough, and cold. His test result confirmed COVID-19 infection. Authorities have requested the hospital to provide his throat swab samples for genome sequencing to determine the variant involved. “Currently, the patient and his family are in good health,” said Dr. Rambhagat of the Faridabad district health department.

Dr. JP Rajliwal from the Gurugram health department confirmed that both Gurugram patients are being monitored closely and have been advised to stay away from their families.

At the national level, the Union Health Ministry remains on high alert. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) continue to play a central role in monitoring respiratory viral illnesses, including COVID-19. Officials assure that robust systems are in place to detect and respond swiftly to any potential outbreak.

As the situation develops, authorities urge the public to remain vigilant, practice COVID-appropriate behavior, and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

