Delhi govt introduces one-year service bond for medical graduates

In a significant move aimed at strengthening healthcare services, the Delhi government has announced a mandatory one-year service bond for medical graduates completing their studies from both All India Quota and State Quota institutions. This new regulation applies to students graduating from undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and super-speciality programs.

According to an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory (GNCTD), all medical students will be required to serve for one year in medical institutions operated by the GNCT. This initiative is designed to ensure a steady supply of healthcare professionals in the region.

At the time of admission, UG students will need to sign a bond worth ₹15 lakhs, while PG and super-speciality students will be required to submit a bond of ₹20 lakh. These financial commitments will be forfeited if students choose to opt out of their mandated service period.

Under the new scheme, UG graduates will be placed in Junior Resident (JR) positions, while PG graduates will assume Senior Resident (SR) roles. Both categories will receive compensation equivalent to the stipends currently offered to JRs and SRs, with appropriate increments for super-speciality graduates.

Medical graduates will be deployed in various hospitals under the GNCT, including society hospitals, and may also be assigned to other facilities as required by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

A committee led by the Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) has been established to evaluate the need for additional JR and SR posts. Should the need arise, new positions will be created to accommodate these graduates.

The mandatory service bond will take effect from the next academic session. In the meantime, current medical graduates will have the opportunity to voluntarily accept available JR or SR positions in GNCT hospitals, with remuneration set by the government.

(PTI inputs)

