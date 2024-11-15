Delhi govt implements staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to smog in Delhi

In a bid to ease traffic congestion and combat rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has announced staggered office timings for various government sectors. Effective immediately, government offices in the city will follow different working hours to help reduce peak-hour traffic and air pollution.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM .

will operate from . Central Government offices will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM .

will be open from . Delhi Government offices will function from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

The initiative aims to decongest roads, minimize emissions, and promote sustainable commuting options during the city's high-traffic hours. Officials believe that the staggered timings will encourage smoother traffic flow and contribute to the reduction of pollution, which has been a major concern for residents and environmental experts alike.