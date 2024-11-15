Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi govt implements staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution

Delhi govt implements staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution

The Delhi government has introduced staggered office timings for different sectors to reduce traffic congestion and pollution, with varying hours for MCD, Central, and Delhi government offices.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 16:04 IST
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to smog in
Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to smog in Delhi

In a bid to ease traffic congestion and combat rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has announced staggered office timings for various government sectors. Effective immediately, government offices in the city will follow different working hours to help reduce peak-hour traffic and air pollution.

  • Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.
  • Central Government offices will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM.
  • Delhi Government offices will function from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

The initiative aims to decongest roads, minimize emissions, and promote sustainable commuting options during the city's high-traffic hours. Officials believe that the staggered timings will encourage smoother traffic flow and contribute to the reduction of pollution, which has been a major concern for residents and environmental experts alike.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement