Delhi govt extends Electric Vehicle policy for 15 days: What are proposed changes in new policy? Explained The Delhi government has already announced key highlights of the proposed Delhi EV Policy 2.0 and it is aiming to make 95 per cent of new vehicle registrations electric by 2027. The government has also committed to a full transition to electric buses to ensure a sustainable public transport system.

Electric Vehicle Policy: The Delhi government has granted a final 15-day extension to its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy after its expiry. Authorities have clarified that this will be the last extension as a new draft policy is already prepared and expected to be rolled out soon. The existing Delhi EV policy offers a variety of incentives aimed at promoting electric mobility. These include a 25% purchase subsidy capped at Rs 5,500 for e-cycles, along with Rs 30,000 incentives each for e-rickshaws and e-carts. Additionally, buyers of electric two-wheelers are eligible for subsidies of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, with a maximum limit of Rs 30,000. Similarly, e-light commercial vehicles receive benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

What proposals under new EV Policy

Recently, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government announced key highlights of the proposed Delhi EV Policy 2.0, aiming to make 95 per cent of new vehicle registrations electric by 2027. The policy outlines a roadmap to accelerate the city's transition to electric mobility while strengthening its position as India's leader in EV adoption.

Under the new policy, all CNG auto-rickshaws, taxis and light commercial vehicles will be replaced by electric vehicles (EVs) in a phased manner. The government has also committed to a full transition to electric buses to ensure a sustainable public transport system.

The policy proposes purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, e-light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs) and e-trucks. Additionally, it includes scrapping and retrofitting incentives to encourage a shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs. The government plans to install more public charging points and mandate charging stations in new buildings and public spaces to bolster infrastructure.

Provision for capital subsidies for charging stations

According to an official statement, the policy will offer capital subsidies for private and semi-public charging stations, while also developing fast-charging corridors along critical routes such as the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road. To support these initiatives, a dedicated State EV Fund will be established, financed through green levies, pollution cess, and aggregator licence fees. This fund will play a pivotal role in providing financial incentives and ensuring seamless policy implementation.

The policy also focuses on fleet electrification for commercial transport, introducing stringent regulations to ensure compliance and accelerate the shift towards cleaner mobility solutions. Additionally, skill development and employment generation are central to the new framework. Plans are in place to create job opportunities in EV sales, servicing, financing, and battery management. The Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is expected to collaborate on specialized training programs aimed at developing EV mechanics and drivers.

